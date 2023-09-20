WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.49

Shares of WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.49 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 60.71 ($0.75). WisdomTree Gasoline shares last traded at GBX 59.88 ($0.74), with a volume of 12,407 shares.

WisdomTree Gasoline Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.12.

