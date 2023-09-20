Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,651 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,353,000 after acquiring an additional 66,732 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,913,000 after buying an additional 93,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,368,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on Z. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $93,506.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,675.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $93,506.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,675.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $611,831.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,511.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,262 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Z opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.52 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.61%.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

