1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at DA Davidson

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $422.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CFO William E. Shea purchased 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,758.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, President Thomas G. Hartnett purchased 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 280,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,227.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Shea purchased 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,758.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,231 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter worth about $771,000. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

