100,000 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Paramount Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.6 %

PARAP opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $35.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

About Paramount Global

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.87%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

