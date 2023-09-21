AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,385 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $411.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

