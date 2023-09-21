AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 34,377 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,377 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ingredion worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $305,967.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $305,967.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,084.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $100.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

