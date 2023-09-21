AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 48,243 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,901 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Ossiam increased its stake in Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $563,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,502 shares of company stock worth $9,278,138 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HAL opened at $41.30 on Thursday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.21.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

