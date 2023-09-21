AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 74,946 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 957.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,946 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,359 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 227,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.54. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

