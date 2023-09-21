AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 76,995 Shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 20.04% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MISL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of MISL stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.

About First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MISL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.