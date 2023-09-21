AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,961 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $178.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.40.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,160,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,569,470 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $163.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $181.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.73, a PEG ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

