AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,186 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 2.78% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLSM. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,211,000 after buying an additional 384,902 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 308,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 118,388 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $467,000.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

About Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

