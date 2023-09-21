AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,308,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 30,993 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FLDR opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.80.

About Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.