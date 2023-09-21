AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 233.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $73.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.57.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

