AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,207 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $235.30 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The company has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.61.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,276,328. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

