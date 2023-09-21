AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,537 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,537 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,422 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,713,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,723,000 after purchasing an additional 42,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,481,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,389,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.12 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

