AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,309 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 42.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $534.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $533.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.12. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.00 and a 1 year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.20.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

