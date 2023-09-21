AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 26,131 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,131 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3,956.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,319 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $131,733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Global Payments by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.23.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $122.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

