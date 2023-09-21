AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 29,533 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,533 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

