AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 718,726 Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 718,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 39.27% of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000.

Get Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of CYA opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

About Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF

The Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (CYA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in US fixed income and income generating ETFs, while investing in derivatives to hedge tail risk. CYA was launched on Sep 13, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.