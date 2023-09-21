AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,619 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Motco boosted its position in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE WMB opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

