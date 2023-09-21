AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,834 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.58% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $30.06 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $32.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a market cap of $679.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

