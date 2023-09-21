AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,155 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.