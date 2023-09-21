AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PH opened at $390.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.98. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.