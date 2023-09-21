AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89,878 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 369.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GPK. Bank of America cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 2.0 %

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

