AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $56.75.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

