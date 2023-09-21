AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,228 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 304,095.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 666,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,464,000 after purchasing an additional 665,969 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,597,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,665,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 111,984 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ opened at $103.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.68 and its 200-day moving average is $104.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

