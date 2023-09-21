AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 315.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,534 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

TECK opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

