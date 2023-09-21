AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $96.74 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.73 and a 1-year high of $164.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

