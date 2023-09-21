AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,547 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.84% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGHY. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 808,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after buying an additional 704,416 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 491,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 334,768 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 133.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 106,850 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3,276.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59,198 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 40,508 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $19.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25.

About Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.