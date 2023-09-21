AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,156 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2,710.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.

FLTR opened at $25.26 on Thursday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

