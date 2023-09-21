AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,787 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $628,481,000 after buying an additional 123,352 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 11,193.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after buying an additional 5,167,641 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 18.9% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,822,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $541,060,000 after buying an additional 765,261 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Aptiv by 13.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,227,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $474,278,000 after buying an additional 487,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.13.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $101.85 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

