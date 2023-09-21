AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 35,566 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,030 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,566 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $72.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.