AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,532 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Vale by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 18.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vale by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334,786 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 24,177.5% during the fourth quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,138,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,183 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vale by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,241,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VALE opened at $14.19 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). Vale had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.4056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VALE. Wolfe Research raised Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.02.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

