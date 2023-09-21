AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,620 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,715 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 target price (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.28.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 2.0 %

ADSK opened at $207.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.58. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

