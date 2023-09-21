AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 48,715 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 801.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,715 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 400.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 850.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,515,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $84.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $90.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.71 and its 200 day moving average is $81.31. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.