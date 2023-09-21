AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,869 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $13,756,000. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

