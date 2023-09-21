AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 1,953.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,677 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.29 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.29.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.