AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 582.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after buying an additional 549,127 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $815,650,000 after buying an additional 450,665 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 15,626.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 237,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,620,000 after buying an additional 236,119 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 110.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after buying an additional 205,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F5 by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $319,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,438.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $319,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,438.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $146,194.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,800.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,198. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.23.

F5 Stock Down 0.3 %

FFIV stock opened at $160.72 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $167.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.86.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

