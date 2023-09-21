AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 207 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.61.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SHW opened at $259.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The stock has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

