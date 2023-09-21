AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 412,565 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,565 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 1.43% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the first quarter worth about $4,891,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the first quarter worth about $4,721,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 77,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FJUL opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

