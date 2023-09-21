AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 55,380 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,380 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 1.81% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Trading Down 0.2 %

FOCT opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.