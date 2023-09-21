AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,755 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.69% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PJAN. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,439.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $119,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.