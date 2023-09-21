AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 847 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $213.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.56. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

