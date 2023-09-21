AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 301,991 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.3% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 31,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 56,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $75.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

Get Our Latest Report on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.