Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,444 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,563 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $175,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,581. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $121,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $175,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,946 shares of company stock worth $4,537,484 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $108.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.39. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $109.05.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.41.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

