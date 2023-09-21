Aman Narang Sells 248,509 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $5,072,068.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,143,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Aman Narang sold 124,532 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,697,363.12.

On Thursday, July 13th, Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $2,735,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Aman Narang sold 2,356 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $52,303.20.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 2,196.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

