American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,759 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 14,573 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 538.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 498,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 420,353 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 14,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,214 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAL opened at $13.06 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

