ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Trimmed by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.13% of ANSYS worth $37,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,900,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $310.21 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.15. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.