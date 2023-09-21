Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.13.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.38.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 6,779 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $609,906.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,838.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 6,779 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $609,906.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,838.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 8,510 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $765,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,054.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,568,621. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $3,759,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,309,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 93,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.