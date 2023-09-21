Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 419.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,618 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avnet worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Avnet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

